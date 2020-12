A vehicle recovery is in progress

A view of the Trans Canada Highway from the Jack McDonald Snowshed, about 46 km east of Revelstoke looking east. (DriveBC)

The Trans Canada Highway is now open after a closure east of Revelstoke at the entrance to Glacier National Park.

According to DriveBC, there was vehicle recovery.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Highway closure due to vehicle recovery at the west boundary of Glacier National Park. Next update at 9:30am. #Revelstoke #GoldenBC For more info: https://t.co/XSDtlP1Fvs — DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) December 16, 2020

Revelstoke Review