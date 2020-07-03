UPDATE: Highway 1 open to single-lane traffice west of Revelstoke due to flooding

The Needles Ferry is also experiencing major delays due to traffic backed up from Highway 1

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to resolve flooding which closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is now open to single-lane alternating traffic west of Revelstoke and fully open east.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed overnight due to flooding west of Revelstoke and congestion between Revelstoke and Golden.

The road closed Thursday, July 2 at about 8 a.m.

Photos posted to Twitter by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Rocky Mountain Division show heavy equipment on scene, clearing ditches as a curtain of water and debris flows across the highway at the flooding site west of Revelstoke.

Drone photos of the flooding situation on #BCHwy1 west of #Revelstoke. Road still closed. Estimated time of opening not available. Detour not available. Work in progress. Probability of opening tonight is low. Next update Fri Jul 3 at 5 AM PDT: https://t.co/xejCLgbIF8@DriveBC pic.twitter.com/WTmCeyFEnK — Rocky Mountain District (@TranBCRockyMtn) July 3, 2020

DriveBC is also reporting major delays for the Needles Ferry off of Highway 6. There is an estimated four-sailing wait for the ferry.

Highway 1 could reopen between Golden and Revelstoke to single lane traffic, later Friday. No detour is available.

The next update from DriveBC is at noon.

@Jen_zeejen.zielinski@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review