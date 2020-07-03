Heavy equipment is on scene trying to resolve flooding which closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

UPDATE: Highway 1 open to single-lane traffice west of Revelstoke due to flooding

The Needles Ferry is also experiencing major delays due to traffic backed up from Highway 1

  • Jul. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is now open to single-lane alternating traffic west of Revelstoke and fully open east.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed overnight due to flooding west of Revelstoke and congestion between Revelstoke and Golden.

The road closed Thursday, July 2 at about 8 a.m.

Photos posted to Twitter by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Rocky Mountain Division show heavy equipment on scene, clearing ditches as a curtain of water and debris flows across the highway at the flooding site west of Revelstoke.

DriveBC is also reporting major delays for the Needles Ferry off of Highway 6. There is an estimated four-sailing wait for the ferry.

@Jen_zeejen.zielinski@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arrow Lakes News

Comments are closed

Previous story
Port Hardy earns Bear Smart certification
Next story
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses claim against Island Corridor Foundation

Just Posted

Most Read