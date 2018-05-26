UPDATE: Highway 1 near Bridal Falls closed until at least 7 p.m.

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions east of Bridal Falls near Hope following a vehicle crash.

Drive BC is telling drivers to expect heavy delays, as the road isn’t expected to reopen until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take Highway 9 to Highway 7 as a detour and Flood Hope Road.

More to come.

Previous story
Kelowna hit and run caught on camera

Just Posted

MICHAELS: It’s a different world, enjoy it

 

International company opens new facility in South Surrey

 

Abby News Week in Review – May 26

 

Editorial: shared habitat

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read