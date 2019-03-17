Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche. (Denise Kinney-Bodenham photo via Facebook)

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed in interior due to an avalanche

The highway is closed 46 km east of Revelstoke

  • Mar. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an avalanche.

According to EMCON Selkirk division the highway will remain closed 46 km east of Revelstoke while avalanche control is conducted.

More information to come.

