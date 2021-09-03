UPDATE: Highway 1 closed in Abbotsford due to rollover

UPDATE, 3:54 p.m.: Highway 1 is closed eastbound between Sumas and Whatcom exits.
At least two incidents along Highway 1 in Abbotsford were affecting traffic Friday, the first day of the Labor Day long weekend.
A large fire erupted near Bradner Road and Townshipline Road, and several fire trucks responded to the fire shortly before 2:30 p.m. The fire was quickly contained, according to witnesses.
At around the same time, a car flipped over on Highway 1 eastbound at Whatcom Road, near Castle Fun Park. Traffic was already congested prior to the events.
@CHWKcommunityjessica.peters@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.