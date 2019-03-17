UPDATE: Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an avalanche.
According to EMCON Selkirk division the highway will remain closed 46 km east of Revelstoke while avalanche control is conducted.
ðŸš§âš ï¸#BCHwy1 46km east of #Revelstoke is closed due to an #Avalanche. Avalanche control will be conducted so expect delays. Please check https://t.co/WY3ExjqEiT for updates. https://t.co/kdrqeSkNmS @DriveBC @DriveBC_K @TranBCRockyMtn @RevelstokeMTNR #Area12 @Shuswapscanner pic.twitter.com/b4mGtnUt5W
— EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) March 17, 2019
