UPDATE: Heritage Park wildfire under control, air support called off

Smoke seen 200 metres west of Parkside Church, emergency crews on scene

UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): The wildfire has been mostly suppressed by the responding fire crews and is under control. Air support has been called off.

…

A wildfire has again broken out in the woods above Mission’s Heritage Park.

Heavy smoke has been seen 200 metres west of Parkside Church on Prentice Avenue, according to emergency scanners. The street connected to Tooley Place, which was evacuated two days ago during the Aug. 3 wildfire.

Emergency crews are on scene and have set up a fire guard on the southside of the fire, according to emergency scanners.

Firefighters reported the blaze was 100×100 feet wide when they located it on the trails. It was rated between Rank 1 and 2 (grass, shrubs and small trees are starting to catch fire).

The fire is spreading quickly, according to emergency scanners, and a helicopter has been called in.

This is the seventh fire at Heritage Park over the last month.

More to come.

