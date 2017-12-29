UPDATE: Hayley Harris has been found

Harris was reported missing Dec. 29 and was located safe and sound the same day

  • Dec. 29, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP photo

52-year-old Hayley Harris has been located safe and sound after a missing person report was filed today (Dec. 29).

The Quesnel RCMP thanked the media and public for their assistance.

