UPDATE: Hayley Harris has been found

52-year-old Hayley Harris has been located safe and sound after a missing person report was filed today (Dec. 29).
The Quesnel RCMP thanked the media and public for their assistance.
Harris was reported missing Dec. 29 and was located safe and sound the same day
