UPDATE: Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge cleared after collision

The emergency services are on location, clearing up the scene and debris. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A crash in Maple Ridge which had closed down Haney Bypass in both directions between Burnett Street and 227 Street has now been cleared and the route is open.

A collision between a semi truck and a car had prompted the emergency services to call for an air ambulance before calling it off on Monday and closing the route where the crash happened.

In a tweet, DriveBC said, “CLEAR – #BCHwy7 – Vehicle incident has cleared both directions on Haney Bypass in #MapleRidge.”

Roughly at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, the crash on Haney Bypass and Burnett Street was reported. The Ridge Meadows RCMP was on scene in a matter of minutes and an air ambulance was called. The ambulance was later called off when the emergency services on scene had matters under control.

According to the RCMP, the roads had to be closed to assist with towing and debris clean up. They were also asking commuters to make alternate route plans.

No other information is available at this point and any additional details will be updated as they become available.

