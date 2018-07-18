UPDATE: Grass fire ignites in West Kelowna

Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire in Glenrosa

UPDATE: 5:22 p.m.

The fire burning in the Glenrosa area is estimated at .1 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is on scene with three RAP attack crew members who are rappelling out of helicopter into the inaccessible areas.

The fire is believed to be lightning caused and sparked Tuesday night during a thunderstorm.

Two other fires are burning near West Kelowna and each have three Wildfire crew members on scene building a hand guard around the blaze.

Another grass fire has sparked in the Central Okanagan.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene west of Turnbull Road in Glenrosa.

At least four engines were called to the grass fire about 10:30 a.m.

According to witnesses in the area the fire may have started last night during the lightning storm.

