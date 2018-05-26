Smoke is rising over West Kelowna as a fire under Mission Hill burns. (DAVE OGILVIE)

UPDATE: Grass fire burns near Mission Hill winery

Smoke can be seen around West Kelowna as a fire gets underway near Mission Hill

  • May. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Up to 50 homes have been evacuated from the residential areas around the fire in West Kelowna and it’s not yet known when they will return, despite the fact fire crews seem to have the made headway.

“The fire was driven by the wind, as we see on these Okanagan evenings,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, who noted that crews from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank and Peachland were working to knock back hotspots and establish a water perimetre.

“When the wind knocks down we make great progress and when it gets up we’re chasing the fire,” he said.

Brolund said he doesn’t have an estimate of the size of the fire at this time.

UPDATE: 8:35 P.M.

It looks as though firefighters have gained the upper hand.

The fire is currently burning above Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive, moving slowly north. Witnesses on the ground say it looks as though firefighters have gained control of the situation, and that at least one department that attended the scene has been released and stay on standby at their department.

A witness near the fire site is now saying that winds have died down and it appears as though firefighters are making good headway. Flames are less visible than they were earlier.

ORIGINAL

Smoke is rising over West Kelowna as a grass fire near Mission Hill winery burns.

The fire started at around 7 p.m. Saturday, and multiple reports indicate flames can be seen creeping up the hillside.

A witness to the fire said that the fire is growing as wind is picking up and several people living in the area are starting to evacuate their homes, though it does not appear to have been an ordered evacuation.

Fire crews from multiple cities have

been dispatched and BC Wildfire Service has just received information. They will likely be dispatching air crews shortly.

More information to come.

