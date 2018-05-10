UPDATE: GoFundMe started for woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in Aldergrove dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on her leg

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the woman left with permanent injuries from a vicious unprovoked dog attack near the Aldergrove ice arena Tuesday evening.

Langley RCMP attempted to locate the dog, described as a brindle-coloured large breed, likely a mastiff, and its owner, but so far nothing has turned up, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

The victim, Shelby Kirnaghan MacNeil was just stepping out of her vehicle when the dog attacked her at the corner store at 272 Street and 29 Avenue. When the attack happened, at about 7 p.m.

Shelby, a Mission resident, was just picking up some water for her stoftball team when the large mastiff type dog bit down on her leg.

Shelby said she screamed loudly and then curled into a ball on the ground. The the dog continued to bite at her leg and buttocks.

“He shook me like a rag doll and then was called off with a whistle by someone,” said Shelby. “I don’t know where the dog came from, but the nice man that gave me his belt so I could tie off my leg to stop the bleeding, I want to thank (him) for being there.”

The wounds were so large that Shelby needed 85 staples and three stitches to close up the bite wounds on her legs — wounds that stretch from her knee to her ankle. Shelby expects to have permanent scars and it’s unknown what other permanent damage may have been done. She is currently in a lot of pain, she said.

She remains in hospital and has to take antibiotics for two weeks, administered through IV therapy.

Shelby doesn’t have work benefits to help her out when she is off work. Her sister Kim Tamminga said the road ahead is going to be long and painful.

Click on the GoFundMe page here.

A man and woman walking a small dog came to her aid after the attack. The man provided his belt.

Police said the case was supposed to be turned over to Langley animal control to investigate but police didn’t do that so the investigation was stalled until yesterday when LAPS contacted police.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses in an effort to track down the dog and owner so we can ensure public safety,” said Langley Animal Protection Society executive director Jayne Nelson.

Hopefully the owner will do the right thing and contact them, said Nelson.

Police said they canvassed the area for video surveillance.

Langley’s manager of animal control Jenny Ramirezsaid said public safety is the main goal.

She hasn’t been called out recently for any dog attacks. She said from what she has seen of the injuries via the media, this was a very serious attack by a dog.

“This is not common in Langley,” said Ramirez.

In the 11 years Ramirez has investigated dog bites in Langley, there have been 367 she has personally investigated. The dog bites include biting humans, other dogs and livestock.

Shelby is asking anyone who witnessed the attack or who knows the dog’s owner to come forward to police by calling the detachment’s non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

BELOW: This is a picture of a brindle bull mastiff, not the actual dog that attacked Shelby