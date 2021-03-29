UPDATE: Global Fitness closed off as police investigate reported shooting

The public is asked to stay away from the area

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News staff)

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

A witness said she was in her apartment on Kelglen Crescent when she heard the shots at around 12:37 p.m.

“At first I thought they were gunshots, but then maybe they were fireworks,” she said.

“I saw three people running… jumping over cars, over cars. And then it was quiet for about ten minutes.”

Kelowna RCMP said officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a grey or silver car. It was found burning on Longhill Road shortly after.

Fire crews were called to 2400 Longhill Road for a report of a burning vehicle at approximately 12:50 p.m. At the time, crews reported smoke coming out of the engine.

Traffic on Longhill Road was reduced to alternating lanes.

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP has blocked off the entrance to Global Fitness Centre as officers investigate the area between the gym and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill for a report of a shooting.

Currently, there are three police cruisers on-site and a paramedic supervisor.

Burtch Road is closed off in both directions.

Burtch Road is closed off in both directions.

Police are asking the public to stay away from Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue after reports of a shooting incident.

Kelowna RCMP said officers are responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500-block of Harvey Avenue.

Details are unknown at this time, according to the police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

