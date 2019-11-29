Update from the Clearwater Rotary Club

Tree to honour Rotary exchange student, RÃ¨ka CsÃ¨fai, was planted (after she left) by (l-r): Tim Panko, Hazel Wadlegger, Sherry Heier, and Jean Nelson. The reason for the delay was that the location for planting had to be changed. Photo submitted

By Kay Knox

Clearwater Rotary’s next big event is the Christmas Light-up at our Information Centre on Dec. 1. Come and sing carols with the Voices United Choir at 5:30 pm. Santa arrives at 6 p.m. in his very large red fire truck to chat with the children. Hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages are available, donations appreciated.

In connection with two other community groups, Rotary is covering the cost for a busload of members of Wells Gray Country Seniors Society to tour the town just before the Light-up to judge the light displays of all businesses and B &Bs that register with the Chamber of Commerce. Winners of bragging rights in both categories will be announced in the Clearwater Times and on Facebook. Be sure to sign up so we don’t miss you…

Rotarians have, as previously, carefully strung colourful lights along the fence by the tennis courts with greetings you won’t want to miss when the switch is flipped during Light-up.

Lots more is happening with Clearwater’s active Rotary Club. If you’d like to check us out, contact either President Abbey Bates (250-674-2127) or Membership Chair Eileen Sedgwick (250-674-2400). Regular meetings are now held every second Monday at Clearwater Lodge beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. A buffet meal, provided by Gateway Grill, can be pre-ordered. Interested? The next meeting is Dec. 2.

And just to catch up one final thing: six years ago, exchange student Daniela Murillo from Bolivia learned that trees were sometimes planted to mark their “fruitful” year in a BC community. This started the tradition here in Clearwater, which was then followed two years later for Gion Fedele Ansaldi from Chili, and earlier this fall, for Rèka Csèfai from Slovakia.

