Update from Northwest Fire Centre

According to a report from Aug. 23, The Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) is continuing with suppression activities on the Chief Louie Lake wildfire, while also supporting other fire centres with their local firefighters and office staff.

The latest from the B.C. wildfire service website says the size of the fire at Chief Louie Lake is 20,750 hectares, and is considered out of control. There are currently 25 firefighters, two helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment on site. Heavy machinery is continuing with construction of a fireguard on the northern flank of the fire, and will be working to bolster the eastern fireguard. Firefighters are supporting the existing fireguard on the east flank of the fire with direct and indirect attack. Bucket machines are being used to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the existing fireguard.

The NWFC is also aiding other fire centres around the province. The report from the NWFC says that the return of seasonal temperatures has bolstered weeks of hard work by firefighters, heavy equipment, and aerial resources. As a result of these efforts combined with the more favourable weather conditions over the last week, fire activity in the province has been reduced. It goes on to say that even with these improved conditions, southern fire centres will remain busy as they continue to respond to large and challenging wildfires, and the NWFC will continue to support them with resources for the remainder of the fire season.

The NWFC has sent multiple crews and personnel to assist in suppression efforts over the last two months. All four NWFC 20-person unit crews have recently returned from deployment to the Kamloops Fire Centre. Two of these crews are slated to head back south in the coming days. The three-person initial attack crews in the NWFC have also been busy with deployments to the Southeast, Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres, while some crews stayed positioned in the north-west to respond to any potential emerging incidents.

Fire centres in BC have also received support from public service employees and local fire departments, as well as out-of-province support from Alberta, Parks Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces, Australia, Mexico, New Brunswick, Yukon Territory, Northwest Territories, and Quebec.

