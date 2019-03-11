Update from Clearwater Elks

The Clearwater Elks have been busy behind the scenes, making plans for a 55th anniversary next year, gearing up for the first pancake breakfast in May and recruiting new members to the club. (L-r) Members Debbie Mattenley, Shirley Kochems and Phyllis Bucknell sit by the Elks Memorial Garden last year. File photo

By Phyllis Brucknell, Elks President

Hi to the great people of Clearwater and surrounding area. How are you? I’m sorry I didn’t get Christmas wishes out to you, I have been just tired and lazy I guess, that’s the only excuse I can come up with right now.

This is Phyllis talking about your Clearwater Elks, we are in kind of a winter break right now, but things are happening behind the scenes. We have two new members. We welcome Harry and Diana (Minci), your input is greatly needed and appreciated.

Harry and Diana have the jewelry store in town. Drop in, check them out and say hello.

Plans are being talked about for a 55 year anniversary for the Elks 499 in October 2020. Stay tuned for more info on this event. You won’t want to miss it.

Our senior lunches are still on the second Tuesday of the month. Good soup, buns and dessert. Good education on how to get old and good socializing. So I ask you what are you still doing at home?

The Elks Hall is open for rent. To rent the complete hall and kitchen the cost is $125. To rent just the hall it’s $100 and for meetings it’s $70. We ask that you take out your own garbage and clean up hall after your function.

I am writing this letter for the Times on the first week of March, only two months until Pancake Breakfast starts. How is your sweet tooth doing? Getting a little sour? Where has the winter gone? I think I’ve figured it out. We are getting older and slower and time is going by faster and things are getting smaller. So after 60-years-old my way of thinking is time just flies by.

Hope everyone is fine and survived winter. Spring can come anytime. See you on May 4, which is the first Breakfast. We always need help, step up and join us The Elks, we do a lot of good for the community.

So looking forward to seeing all of you again in May.