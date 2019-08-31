Update: Friday near Gallon Creek under control

The small fire that sparked near Gallon Creek is classified as being held; no second fire in area

The small wildfire that popped up near Gallon Creek Friday afternoon, Aug. 30, is now classified as being held according to BC Wildfire Service. The second fire reported around the same time Friday was likely a false alarm due to neighbouring smoke. (Google Maps)

Update: Saturday, August 31

The small wildfire that sparked Friday afternoon near Gallon Creek is now considered as being held, according to BC Wildfire Service.

An initial attack crew of three members attended to the fire, and a total of five personnel remained on the scene to ensure there was no chance of it spreading.

BC Wildfire could not find an existing report of the second fire that was flagged on Friday, and says it was likely just smoke from a nearby fire.

“If it was close by to the Gallon Creek fire then it actually could have been mistaken for the same one,” said BC Wildfire information officer Erika Berg on Saturday. “It sounds like it was maybe a smoke chase, or what we call a nuisance fire that ends up not being much of anything.”

In any event, there are currently no wildfires to worry about in the Gallon Creek area.

…………………………………………………………………………

Two wildfires have been reported by the BC Wildfire Service just off Kalamalka Lake and SilverStar mountain.

One fire is located approximately at Crystal Waters Road and the other is near Gallon Creek. Both are considered new in their stage of control and are 0.01 and 0.15 hectares respectively.

