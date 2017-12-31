Traffic control crews cordoned off Fraser Highway at 248 Street after power lines came down. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

UPDATE: Fraser Highway shutdown in Langley enters second day

Route remains closed due to downed power lines

The Fraser Highway between 248 Street and 260 Street in Langley remained closed Sunday morning as BC Hydro crews worked to repair fallen power lines and damaged substations in the wake of two brutal winter ice storms.

The highway was originally expected to re-open by Saturday night, but repairs were running behind schedule.

The ice storm has cut power to 134,000BC Hydro customers since late Thursday afternoon as a result of the two ice storms. As of Saturday afternoon, service had been restored to nearly 105,000 customers and around 28,000 were still without power.

BC Hydro said it had over 75 crews working in the Fraser Valley area, some brought in from Vancouver island and the interior.

Hydro

Crews were working in “challenging and hazardous conditions” to repair extensive damage that includes frozen equipment, broken poles and downed lines, Hydro said.

There has been “significant damage” to transmission lines and towers in Mission and Abbotsford substations, creating large outages that are a priority for restoration.

