UPDATE: Four vehicle crash on Sooke Road snarls traffic in Colwood

Sooke Road reopens to traffic in both direction

A four-vehicle crash on Sooke Road snarled traffic just before the evening commute Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the crash, which occurred near Royal Roads University, at around 3:30 p.m.

Occupants of the four vehicles were treated for minor injuries by B.C. Ambulance Services.

Sooke Road was down to single lane alternating traffic for roughly 45 minutes.

Colwood’s public works department was also called to the scene to assist with fluid debris cleanup.

Sooke Road fully reopened to all traffic at around 4:15 p.m. but some lingering delays were expected to continue while the initial backlog of vehicles cleared.

