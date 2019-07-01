UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claim a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews will be on scene of two serious crashes in Langley Monday for several hours

Traffic is still blocked through major thoroughfares in the Glen Valley of Langley Monday afternoon, including this intersection at 88th Avenue and 252nd Street. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Roxanne Hooper and Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

At least one person is dead, two others are in hospital in serious condition after a pair of crashes in Langley on Canada Day afternoon – one of which has Mounties baffled.

Happening just minutes apart, the first crash occurred in Aldergrove between a motorcycle and car, said watch commander Sgt. Barry Beales of the Langley RCMP.

He noted that accident occurred about 150-metres east of the intersection at 56th Avenue and 264th Street, in front of the restaurants and gas bar near the entrance to Gloucester industrial estates.

The motorcyclist has since been transported to hospital in serious condition, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Beales said.

Officers came upon the crash just moments after it happened, at about 2:30 p.m. he elaborated, noting the road is expected to remain closed until at least 8 p.m. on Monday, as the team gathers evidence.

Anyone with information on that crash is being asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

• Mounties baffled by cause of crash

Less than 15 minutes later, another accident occurred further north in Langley, in the rural neighbourhood of Glen Valley.This crash proved fatal for one of the occupants.

The accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of River and Armstrong Roads – just east of Fort Langley near the float plane docks.

Witnesses reported seeing a car “fly” out of the ditch and through the air. When it came to rest, some people ran over to administer aid, but found the vehicle empty.

A deceased male was found under the vehicle. The other man was found in the ditch and taken by ground by advanced life support ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital in serious condition, Beales reported.

“Witnesses say ‘we don’t know what happened’,” the watch commander relayed.

In fact, witnesses are still being interviewed, but it appears to be a single-vehicle crash “as far as we know,” Beales said.

“We don’t know what happened,” he admitted, noting accident reconstruction experts and other officers are expected to be on the scene until the early morning hours investigating.

“Witnesses are indicating the vehicle came out of the ditch. So, nobody knows how it got into the ditch. We’re still investigating. We’re trying to figure out which direction, all sorts of things. It’s just very weird,” Beales said.

The area will remain shut down to through traffic for an “indefinite” period of time, with Armstrong Road blocked off at82nd Avenue, and River Road will remain closed between 240th and 254th Streets.

Again, police are hoping any other witnesses – who have not already been interviewed on scene – will contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

“If anybody else can help us out, we always like to hear.”