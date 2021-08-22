UPDATE: Firefighters working to control spread of Mt. Hayes wildfire

B.C. Wildfire Service hoping to set up perimeter 'control line' around fire near Ladysmith

B.C. Wildfire Service says it will be working today, Aug. 22, to establish a “control line” around the perimeter of the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith.

The fire started Thrusday, Aug. 19, and has burned 73 hectares and necessitated evacuation alerts and orders for nearby properties. Addresses on Takala Road, David Road and Ivey Road remain on evacuation alert.

“BCWS is actively working to create a 20-foot control line involving the use of fireguards,” noted a press release Sunday, Aug. 22, from the Cowichan Valley Regional District. “Light winds in the weather forecast on Sunday are not expected to impact the progress made by fire crews up until this point.”

The CVRD said B.C. Wildfire Service will have 56 firefighters and four officers at Mt. Hayes, as well as three helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment including water tenders and excavators.

The regional district also warns that people nearby should reduce risk of experiencing symptoms related to exposure to wildfire smoke, and directs people to Island Health’s website for more information.

READ ALSO: 70-hectare Mt. Hayes wildfire sees minimal growth: B.C. Wildfire Service

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cowichan Valley Citizen