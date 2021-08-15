UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish large brush fire near Kelowna cemetery

The fire on Dilworth spotted from Glenmore. (Karen Hill/Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 12:30 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department quashed a one-acre brush fire north of the Okanagan Rail Trail on Sunday night.

When they got to the fire around 9:30 p.m., crews found a “wind-driven” blaze climbing quickly up the hill towards the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

Nineteen firefighters combatted the fire, holding it from causing any damage in the cemetery.

While the fire department did not disclose the cause of the blaze, platoon captain Tim Light said, “People are urged to be fire smart and to dispose of cigarettes safely.”

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a large fire near the Okanagan Rail Trail at the base of Dilworth Mountain on Sunday night.

Firefighters are dousing the blaze.

Mounties have blocked access to the rail trail and Kelowna Memorial Park cemetery.

Traffic on Spall Road is down to one lane heading north towards Glenmore Road. Southbound traffic is flowing.

ORIGINAL:

A fire has been spotted at Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood just past the Glenmore Golf and Country Club.

Residents have taken to Twitter to report sightings of the fire, which can be seen from far away.

