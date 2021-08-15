UPDATE: Firefighters battling large blaze at Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a large fire near the Okanagan Rail Trail at the base of Dilworth Mountain on Sunday night.

Firefighters are dousing the blaze.

Now a fire on Dilworth Mtn. Sent from my friend who lives by the Apple Bowl. pic.twitter.com/bE2plzAk6p — Richard McAdam (@RealRGM81) August 16, 2021

Mounties have blocked access to the rail trail and Kelowna Memorial Park cemetery.

Traffic on Spall Road is down to one lane heading north towards Glenmore Road. Southbound traffic is flowing.

ORIGINAL:

A fire has been spotted at Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood just past the Glenmore Golf and Country Club.

Residents have taken to Twitter to report sightings of the fire, which can be seen from far away.

And now this.. fire just south of Glenmore in the city. Just past Kelowna GCC. #Kelowna. pic.twitter.com/SWyMuxmJvB — Dave Korzinski (@davekorzinski) August 16, 2021

