UPDATE: Firefighters battling large blaze at Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain

The fire broke out late Sunday night

  • Aug. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews are responding to a large fire near the Okanagan Rail Trail at the base of Dilworth Mountain on Sunday night.

Firefighters are dousing the blaze.

Mounties have blocked access to the rail trail and Kelowna Memorial Park cemetery.

Traffic on Spall Road is down to one lane heading north towards Glenmore Road. Southbound traffic is flowing.

ORIGINAL:

A fire has been spotted at Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood just past the Glenmore Golf and Country Club.

Residents have taken to Twitter to report sightings of the fire, which can be seen from far away.

More to come.

READ MORE: UPDATE: West Kelowna evacuation order expanded as Mount Law wildfire grows to 200 hectares

@paulatr12paula.tran@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Update: White Rock Lake Wildfire burning aggressively with west winds
Next story
Tips still being sought in Penelakut Island woman’s death six years later

Just Posted