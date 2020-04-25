UPDATE: Firefighters battle house fire on Second Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday afternoon

Blaze reported to have started in a garage and moved to the house

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Second Avenue on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Chilliwack Fire Department is currently on scene at a house fire on Second Avenue.

The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, April 25 and when they arrived on scene, firefighters reported it was a “working” fire in the garage.

(Below video courtesy of William Snow.)

Flames quickly moved from the garage to the house located in the downtown Chilliwack area.

There was a fire in a trailer (seen in the pictures) located in the backyard of the property about a month ago. In that fire, on March 29, there were two people sleeping in the travel trailer when the glow of the flames woke them up. They managed to escape safely with their dog.

Sections of roads in the area – including Second Avenue, Charles Street and Williams Street – are blocked off to traffic.

