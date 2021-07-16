UPDATE: Firefighter injured in early-morning blaze at duplex Chilliwack Mountain

Family escapes but pet perished and two homes destroyed on Alameda Drive

Two homes were destroyed and a firefighter was injured during an early-morning fire in Chilliwack on Friday (July 16).

The blaze broke out sometime after 1 a.m. at a duplex Alameda Drive on Chilliwack Mountain.

“Two homes in the Retriever Ridge complex on Alameda Dr. have completely burned to the ground,” wrote Krystie Shirlaw on social media at 2:59 a.m.

Chilliwack Firefighters Association Local 2826 said one of their members was injured as a result.

“One firefighter was injured when a ceiling collapsed on them, we are hoping it is only minor in nature.”

According to a relative of a family in one of the homes, at least three people escaped the fire and are OK.

It is believed a pet was lost in the blaze.

“With the lack of rain and excessive heat we have seen recently we want to remind everybody to remain diligent in their efforts towards staying fire safe. Be sure your household has a fire escape plan, and all know what to do in the event of such an emergency,” Chilliwack Firefighters Association Local 2826 said.

The Progress has reached out to the Chilliwack Fire Department for more information.

More to come.

