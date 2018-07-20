Update: Fire on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain quickly knocked down

City fire crews responded to report of smoke at the top of the hill Friday afternoon.

Update: 10:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is being investigated by both Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP.

Update: 5:09 p.m.

Firefighters have completely knocked down the fire on Knox Mountain and are currently doing clean up in the area.

Update: 4:53 p.m.

The fire is described as a rank 2 fire, about 150 feet by 150 feet, in terrain described as not too steep.

Update: 4:45 p.m.

Knox Mountain Park is being closed and those in the park are being evacuated as firefighters call in additional resources to fight the growing brush fire on top of Knox Mountain.

Update: 4:40 p.m.

Firefighters plan to do tactical evacuations of residences on Stoney Point Court due to a growing brush fire on Knox Mountain.

The fire is described a growing fast and moving into the trees.

Original story:

Kelowna firefighters are responding to reports of smoke billowing from the top of Knox Mountain above the north end of downtown.

Reports are that smoke is coming from an area on the backside of the hill near the top. Fire crews are heading into the area on foot and plan to attack the fire from above.

The fire was reported at 4:30 on Friday.

Initial reports are that it is a 100 foot by 100 foot bush fire.

A helicopter is also being dispatched to view the scene from the air.

The road up to the top of the popular recreations area was closed last week because of the fire summer fire hazard.

The Capital News has a reporter on his way to the scene.

More to follow.