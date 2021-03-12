UPDATE: Fire near Quesnel mill appears under control

Fire crews received a call just before midnight on March 11

Fire can be seen shooting into the night in this photo taken just after midnight on March 12. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

UPDATE: 12:50 a.m.

The fire at or near West Fraser Mills appears to be under control.

Flames are no longer visible from the viewing platform looking over the West Fraser facilities.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

Firefighters are attempting to extinguish a fire at or near the West Fraser facilities in Quesnel.

Flames could be seen shooting into the night sky just after midnight on March 12.

Police and fire trucks were seen driving to the scene.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer