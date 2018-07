Fire broke out in an area frequented by homeless men and women Thursday morning. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News.

A fire broke out this morning in an area frequented by homeless men and women on Gladys Avenue, across from the Salvation Army.

Flames erupted around 11 a.m. beside the road.

While early reports suggested a driver may have thrown something at a tent, igniting it, Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said that wasn’t the case.

Instead, the fire was accidentally ignited by a person near a tent, Bird said.

No injuries were reported.