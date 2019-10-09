UPDATE: Fire extinguished but Craigflower remains closed

West Shore RCMP have closed Craigflower Road in both directions between Admirals and Tillicum due to a structure fire in the 1200 block of that area.

Residents report hearing large bangs of what they believe to be propane tanks exploding at 5:40am. Another resident reports seeing flames shooting 100 feet into the air following the explosion. No reports of injuries at this time.

Commuters are asked to stay clear of the area at this time and be aware that the Trans Canada Hwy. is backed up to the Leigh Road.

More to come.