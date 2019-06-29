Update: Fire crews respond to small grass fire in Summerland

Emergency services responded to a reported fire in Kurado Place just before 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Summerland Fire Department arrived on scene to an almost completely extinghuised grass fire near Giants Head Road.

Pat Hawkes with the SFD said that it was a small outside fire that had spread to a little cedar tree, and that the owner of the house had mostly snuffed out the fire by the time the crews arrived.

There are no reported injuries or serious damage to the residence.

The fire is not deemed suspicious at this time.

Original: 3:08 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Summerland.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon of a blaze at a residence on Kuroda Place.

Emergency crews are on scene.

More updates to come.

