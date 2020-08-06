UPDATE: Fire at West Kelowna home deemed accidental, not considered suspicious

The fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

The roof of a West Kelowna home is completely destroyed following a blaze on Thursday morning (Aug. 6).

Flames could be seen rising from the area of Westlake Road about 10:30 a.m. after reports a deck of a home was on fire.

Smoke pouring from a home on Sunview Drive in #WestKelowna. @WestKelownaNews pic.twitter.com/p78KvYjtiU — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) August 6, 2020

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the house at 2180 Sunview Drive to discover flames coming from the backside of the house, in close proximity to the neighbouring home, according to assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell, Kelowna Fire Department.

“Our big concern is that the fire was pushed into the second floor and we also had an extension to the house beside it that we were concerned about,” said Gartrell.

“It was kind of stretching from the house involved into the eves of the house beside it.”

The fire caused significant damage to the attic space in the back of the home to the entire top floor. The homeowners were not at home at the time of this incident and they are insured.

Crews were able to halt the fire from spreading to the neighbouring house, which was also vacant at the time of the blaze.

Investigators deemed the fire accidental and are not considering it suspicious.

A small grass fire was also ignited by radiant heat in the back portion of the property, which was knocked down by fire crews.

“This is a good reminder for homeowners that live along the wildland interface to ensure they fire smart priority zone one around their properties to prevent house to forest ignition,” said Gartrell.

Daniel Taylor