UPDATE: Fire at drug lab near elementary school in Chilliwack Sunday

There was a heavy RCMP and emergency response presence at a home on Yale Road in Chilliwack near Banford Road on Jan. 3, 2021 in the afternoon, many hours after a suspicious fire at the home. (Submitted photo)

An early morning structure fire Sunday (Jan. 3) at a Yale Road property in Chilliwack led to the dismantling of a clandestine drug lab on the property across the street from Cheam elementary.

The Chilliwack Fire Department reported that crews were dispatched to assist in resetting a carbon monoxide alarm in the home of a property in the 48000-block of Yale Road at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, the initial responding firefighters encountered flames and smoke showing from a single family residential structure and quickly upgraded the incident to a working structure fire,” according to a fire department press release issued before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters from multiple halls responded and set up a defensive attack to bring the fire under control. The structure suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

Chilliwack RCMP said the home was the location of a suspected clandestine drug laboratory. A heavy police presence was noted by residents all day, with Yale Road blocked in both directions near Banford Road, just east of Little Mountain.

“The Federal RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team has been called in as the specialized police unit responsible for dismantling clandestine drug laboratories and processing the hazardous materials often found within,” the RCMP said in a press release issued Sunday at 9 p.m.

“The 48000 block of Yale Road (between Banford and Prest) remains closed to all vehicle traffic in order to assist with the logistics of this investigation.”

The area will be closed overnight and for the majority of the day on Monday (Jan. 4).

Cheam elementary will be open for the first day of school after the holiday break with access only from Banford Road.

See www.theprogress.com on Monday for updates as they become available.

The Chilliwack Fire Departments says that anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress