UPDATE: Fire above Sparwood no threat to community

Mayor David Wilks reported it may be due to an exposed coal seam

The fire above Sparwood is clearly visible through the smoke in the valley. (Photo contributed by Jennifer King)

UPDATED: A wildfire that broke out above Sparwood on Tuesday is being held.

The fire, which broke out on Teck property on Tuesday night was clearly visible through the smoke haze blanketing the valley.

On Friday a Teck spokesperson said the company was cooperating with BC Wildfire, and the fire was being regarded as held.

“There is no threat to the community or our operations at this time,” they said.

On Tuesday night, District Mayor David Wilks said the fire was “near the top of the ridge, and is probably the result of an exposed coal seam.”

Sparwood residents reported the fire was spreading rapidly when it was first noticed, and noted the windy and dry conditions in the area.

The East Kootenay region of B.C. is currently under level two drought conditions, and much of B.C. and parts of Alberta have been under a haze of wildfire smoke from the United States over the past five days.

Fernie Free Press