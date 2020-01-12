UPDATE: Extreme weather, crash involving about 30 vehicles closes Hwy. 1 between Hope and Chilliwack

Drive BC tells motorists that crews are working hard to get highway re-opened

UPDATE: 10:27 p.m. Hope Fire Department confirms about 30 vehicles involved in crash. No life-threatening injuries reported so far.

UPDATE: 9:59 p.m. Drive BC will update on this closure again at 11:00 p.m.

Highway 1 was closed between Chilliwack and Hope Sunday night due to extreme winter conditions and a multi-vehicle crash.

#BCHwy1 – Closed in both directions due to extreme winter conditions between #Chilliwack and #HopeBC. Avoid all unnecessary travel if possible. Major delays and congestion within the corridor. Exercise caution and watch for emergency vehicles and crews. #FraserValley #BCStorm — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 13, 2020

The highway is closed in both directions and Drive BC is asking motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel if possible.

They add that there will be major delays and congestion within the corridor. The Fraser Valley was hit with an Arctic outflow along with up to 25 cm of snow in some areas, causing blowing snow across many roads and highways.

The highway closure is between the Bridal Falls exit (Hwy. 9) and the Highway 1 exit at Hope.

Drive BC is reporting there was a vehicle incident that caused the closure, and witnesses say several vehicles were involved in a pile up. The Hope Fire Department also posted a photo on their Facebook page late Sunday evening showing some of the damage done to vehicles in a crash west of Hope. The photo shows a semi truck off the road and emergency responders on scene.

The Fire Department also confirmed there were “about 30” vehicles involved in the accident, and that no life-threatening injuries have been reported so far.

Highway 1 is also messy between Chilliwack and Abbotsford, with off and on white out conditions. One reader sent in a video of the conditions from Sunday night.

Watch for more as this story is updated.

