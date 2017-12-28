UPDATE: Extreme weather conditions lead to BC Transit delays

Limited service in Chilliwack, delays on Route 66, and Route 22 to Hope not running Friday

Snow and freezing rain led to temporary full service suspension for BC Transit buses in Chilliwack Thursday. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A layer of snow followed by freezing rain led to bad road conditions in Chilliwack Thursday and suspension and delays in BC Transit bus schedules.

By Friday, a limited service was running with a few exceptions and inter-city travel won’t be easy.

According to alerts posted on the BC Transit website, the 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Route 66 bus did not run due to highway conditions, and all other buses on that line were running late.

The Route 22 bus to Hope was not running at all due to extreme conditions.

In Chilliwack, the Route 7 running from Broadway to First was not running north of First or east of Broadway.

The Route 8 was turning around at the Keith Wilson roundabout.

HandyDart service has also been reduced to essential services only.

The entire system in Chilliwack was temporarily shut down in the morning on Thursday, but by noon most routes were back up and running.

“At this time only medical appointments will be picked up or dropped off,” according to a BC Transit alert. “If you are unsure about your pick up, please contact the HandyDart office. Sorry for any inconveniences this may cause you.”

A BC Transit spokesperson said all routes could be affected by the extreme road conditions during the storm conditions, and that they will attempt to provide services as long as it is safe to do so.

“My advice for anyone travelling today in the Chilliwack area is please be patient and please leave plenty of time to get to your destination as the drivers are trying to get you there as safely as possible,” he said.

