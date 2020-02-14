UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

Following a structure fire of what was thought to be a vacant rental home in Keremeos, a man has come forward saying he has lost everything.

Nav Lasser explained that he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned to the ground. He further explained he has lost all belongings in the fire and is currently looking at options on where to stay.

The Review previously reported that a residence on River Road in Keremeos burned down. According to the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department, the structure had been burning for a while before it was reported, and by the time crews arrived it was too late.

Authorities reported at the time they believed the home to be vacant, and that no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. RCMP has not yet confirmed the home was being rented.

More to come.

