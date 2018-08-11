UPDATE: Evacuation order issued to 33 properties in Narcosli Creek area

The alert is in the south west Narcosli Creek area

8:47 P.M. UPDATE:

The Cariboo Regional District’s communications manager Emily Epp has confirmed that properties on the east side of the Fraser River south of the City of Quesnel are not on alert due to the Narcosli Creek Fire.

“The alert [on the east side of the river] indicated on the map is an error on our part,” she says. The CRD apologizes for the confusion and an updated map of the Narcosli Creek evacuation order will be issued shortly.

All future alerts will be issued under their own news release with detailed information on their extent and will appear on the Cariboo Regional District website.

View the CRD’s interactive map of the evacuation order boundaries and the correct alert boundaries at https://bit.ly/2r9P2MQ

View the updated PDF map here.

UPDATE:

A discrepancy has been noted in the map issued for the south west of Narcosli Creek evacuation order. The map shows the east side of the Fraser River under evacuation alert.

Emily Epp, CRD communications manager, says the CRD is reviewing the most recent map for accuracy and will be updating the public as soon as possible as to whether this area is included in the alert.

The Observer will update as soon as we hear more.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cariboo Regional District has issued a new evacuation order for 33 properties in the south west Narcosli Creek area.

Due to immediate danger, the RCMP or other groups will be helping to expedite the order.

Depending on the location, the two available evacuation routes are:

North on Ernst Road to Marsh Road through Quesnel and North to Prince George via Highway 97

Mt. Creek Road/Townsend Lake Road, turning North onto Lavington Road, to Tibbles Road, to Nazko Road, through Quesnel and North to Prince George via Highway 97

View the CRD’s interactive map of the evacuation order at https://bit.ly/2r9P2MQ

Evacuees are encouraged to register at the Emergency Services Support Reception Centre at Exhibition Park at CN Centre at 2185 Ospika Blvd in Prince George.

Cariboo Regional District communications manager Emily Epp says the order has been issued based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service.

“Because of the winds and the weather in the forecast, we are issuing this order. Because parts of Quesnel are on evacuatino alert, people are being directed to Prince George to the CN Centre,” she says.

What to do in an evacuation:

* You must leave the area immediately.

* Close all windows and doors.

* Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com (https://www.fortisbc.com/Safety/EmergencyPreparedness/Pages/Forest-fires-and-evacuation-alerts.aspx) .

* Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

* Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

* Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

* Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

* Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

* Register at the ESS Reception Centre at CN Centre at 2185 Ospika Blvd in Prince George

READ MORE: A comprehensive look at evacuation orders, alerts and fires in the Quesnel Fire Zone, Aug. 11

heather.norman@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook