UPDATE: Evacuation order for south Nanaimo neighbourhood lifted

Order made for Victoria Road between Needham and Seventh streets after suspected propane leak

Residents of a neighbourhood in south Nanaimo can return to their homes after being evacuated following a suspected propane leak late this afternoon.

The City of Nanaimo lifted an evacuation order at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, after issuing a press release at 5:37 p.m. indicating that properties in the 700 block of Victoria Road were being evacuated due to the suspected leak.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigated the matter, the release noted, and people were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“The area has since been deemed safe and residents can return back to their home,” said an update press release. “The city thanks the neighbourhood and drivers for their cooperation. As a reminder, if at any time, a resident smells propane in and around their property, they should call 911 immediately.”

Residents had been urged to avoid Victoria Road between Needham Street and Seventh Street, as well as Rainer Street.

