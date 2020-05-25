UPDATE: Emergency crews responding to a serious MVI on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road just south of Janicki Road on Monday, May 25. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

UPDATE:

Quesnel RCMP report that a single vehicle rolled over, went off the road and caught fire on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road Monday, May 25.

“There was a single vehicle rollover and the vehicle went off the road, and was engulfed in flames upon police and fire arrival.” Said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen. Emergency crews remain on scene.

Traffic is moving single lane alternating on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road at Janicki Road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road just north of Janicki Road Monday, May 25 that has closed Quesnel-Hydraulic Road in both directions.

More to come

