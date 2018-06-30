Emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle collision west of Sorrento at approximately 2:15 p.m., the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. (File photo)

UPDATE: Emergency crews and air ambulance respond to head-on crash west of Sorrento

At least seven injured, multiple ambulances and fire rescue truck on scene

  • Jun. 30, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A multi-vehicle collision occurred west of Sorrento June 30 at approximately 2:15 p.m..

UPDATE: Crews are responding to a head-on collision near the intersection of Waverly Road and the Trans-Canada Highway. At least three ambulances, fire rescue and a helicopter air ambulance are responding to the scene.

Seven occupants are being treated by emergency crews at this time, with one trapped in the wreckage.

Crews are on scene and are transporting the injured occupants to hospital. An air ambulance has been dispatched to evacuate the critically injured.

Use caution and prepare for delays if you are travelling west from Sorrento on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Updates will come as more information is made available.

