Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update expected 2 a.m.

Update: 1:00 a.m.

At approx. 12:45 a.m., DriveBC announced eastbound Highway 97C traffic is moving again.

According to the update, traffic is single-lane alternating.

Some eastbound lanes remain closed as vehicle recovery is in progress. This will continue until at least 2:00 a.m.

Next update expected at 2:00 a.m. Check DriveBC for further updates.

11:30 p.m.

Status unchanged. No detour available.

10:30 p.m.

Status unchanged. No detour is available. Next update expected 11:00 p.m.

Original:

Eastbound lanes of Highway 97C are closed due to a vehicle incident.

An update by DriveBC at 8:44 p.m. states the incident is between Elkhart Rd and Sunset Main Rd, 12 kilometers west of Pennask Summit.

It is currently being assessed. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Next update is expected at 10 p.m.

