UPDATE: Driver treated for minor injuries following collision in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews respond to a collision in the eastbound lane of the 4th Street NE/ Trans-Canada Highway intersection. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 1 near the downtown Salmon Arm Tim Hortons.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to single-lane as emergency responders made their way to the incident near the intersection of 4th Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance crew responded.

The collision involved a gravel truck and a small pickup truck. According to Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley, the lone occupant of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

