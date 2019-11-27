Emergency crews respond to a collision in the eastbound lane of the 4th Street NE/ Trans-Canada Highway intersection. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

UPDATE: Driver treated for minor injuries following collision in Salmon Arm

Accident involved pickup and gravel trucks

  • Nov. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 1 near the downtown Salmon Arm Tim Hortons.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to single-lane as emergency responders made their way to the incident near the intersection of 4th Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance crew responded.

The collision involved a gravel truck and a small pickup truck. According to Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley, the lone occupant of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.

Read more: Collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm causes power outage

Read more: City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tribute paid to former Cache Creek mayor before recent council meeting
Next story
Generational divide separates supporters, opponents at North Delta highrise hearing

Just Posted

Most Read