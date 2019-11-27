UPDATE: Driver treated for minor injuries following collision in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 1 near the downtown Salmon Arm Tim Hortons.
Eastbound traffic was reduced to single-lane as emergency responders made their way to the incident near the intersection of 4th Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway.
Police, firefighters and an ambulance crew responded.
The collision involved a gravel truck and a small pickup truck. According to Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley, the lone occupant of the pickup was treated for minor injuries.
