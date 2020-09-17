UPDATE: Driver sent to hospital after three-vehicle collision in Castlegar

Incident involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle pile up on Columbia Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

The vehicles involved — a semi-truck , a car and an SUV — were all heading south on Columbia Avenue just before the stoplight at 15th Streeet when the incident occurred.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured, but one of the other drivers was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance. The third driver was assessed by ambulance crews, but was released without transport.

Local RCMP and the Castlegar Fire Department also responded to the scene.

