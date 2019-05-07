UPDATE: Driver not injured after lumber truck overturns on TCH in Mill Bay

A tractor trailer carrying a load of lumber flipped over on the Trans Canada Highway at Deloume Road Tuesday morning, shutting down the north bound lanes of the highway.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m.

By noon, Slegg Building Materials had released an announcement on their Facebook page, saying, “One of our delivery vehicles was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Highway 1 and Mill Bay road this morning. Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and we are expecting him to be released this afternoon. We currently have clean up crews on site working to get the road cleared and traffic back on track. We do apologize for any delays this might have caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

A statement from Drive BC Tuesday morning advised drivers travelling north to expect major delays as a detour was not available.

By 2 p.m., traffic was moving northbound past the site of the accident in one lane.