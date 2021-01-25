UPDATE: Downtown stairwell fire suspicious, Kelowna RCMP say

The fire was knocked down at Gotham Nightclub

UPDATE: 2:53 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP said the fire at Gotham Nightclub’s stairwell has been deemed suspicious, and they are asking for information from the public.

Police said that when crews arrived on scene, the fire was still active.

“RCMP has initiated an investigation and officers are working to determine if the fire was deliberately set,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“As this is still an active scene, we are asking the public to stay away from the area.”

Noseworthy said there are no injuries due to the incident, but the area is still blocked off.

“We are ow appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

If you have information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—

The 200-block of Leon Avenue is currently closed off as Kelowna fire crews and police officers deal with a stairwell fire in the area.

Fire crews were called out to Gotham Nightclub at 1:40 p.m. for a report of a stairwell on fire. The fire was quicky knocked down and the Kelowna RCMP are now investigating.

Leon Ave blocked off between Water and Abbot as crews respond to fire behind Gotham Nightclub. Several RCMP cruisers and ambulance on scene as well @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/oDWTFK5mU3 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) January 25, 2021

No smoke is visible in the area.

There were no reports of injuries.

We will update this story as more details become available.

READ: Kelowna, West Kelowna still looking to opt-out of speculation tax

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News