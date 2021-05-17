UPDATE: Downed parachuter on Swan Lake just a novice kite surfer

UPDATE: 10:33 a.m.
A man reportedly learning to kite surf was behind the unfolding emergency situation on Swan Lake Monday, May 17.
BX Swan Lake fire crews arrived on scene and learned the kite surfer’s wife was trying to get the man back on board.
Vernon Search and Rescue has been cancelled along with ambulance.
Original:
BX Swan Lake firefighters are en route to Swan Lake for reports of a downed parachuter.
Crews are preparing for a possible water rescue.
Search and Rescue has also been notified.
More to come.
@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.