Update: Dash-cam footage to aid police in Salmon Arm crash investigation

Emergency crews respond to a collision at Highway 97B at 10th Avenue SE on Tuesday, May 8. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A three-vehicle collision sent one eldery man to hospital and snarled traffic along HIghway 97B and 10th Ave. SE on Tuesday morning.

On May 8, shortly after 9:25 a.m. the Salmon Arm RCMP, Salmon Arm Fire Department and provincial ambulance were called to the collision.

Polcie report a gray SUV traveling west on 10th Ave. SE pulled out in front of a small dump truck which was traveling north on Highway 97B. The resulting broadside collision between those two vehicles then hit into a semi truck that was stopped on Highway 97B in the turn lane waiting to turn on to 10th Ave SE.

The 80-year-old male driver of the SUV was transported by ambulance to be treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries at this time.

The driver of the “light” dump truck suffered minor injuries and the driver of the semi truck, from the USA, was not injured.

Two ambulances, multiple fire and rescue trucks, as well as RCMP were present at the crash site, as well as an air ambulance.

A witness to the collision caught the events on his dash camera and police are now in possession of the recording.

The Salmon Arm RCMP will be following up with appropriate charges once the investigation is complete.

Original story

A serious crash closed Highway 97B at 10 Ave. SE as of 9:40 a.m., Tuesday morning.

An air ambulance has arrived on scene and the intersection was closed off in all four directions for approximately 45 minutes after the accident.

A Observer reporter at the scene says the situation appears to have involved a semi truck, an SUV and a dump truck. Crews have begun to let traffic pass, though it appears to be slow moving as cleanup of the accident scene is still underway.

Rescue workers extracted mulitple people from the vehicle who were taken away by ambulance crews. There is no word yet on the severity of injuries sutained by occupants.

More to come as information becomes available.