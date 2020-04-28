UPDATE: Crews extinguish semi-truck fire on the highway in Ladysmith

There was no cargo in the vehicle, and nobody was injured

Crews put out a semi-truck fire on Tuesday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway near Rocky Creek Road in Ladysmith. (Cole Schisler/Chronicle photo)

A semi truck caught fire on the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith on Tuesday morning.

The fire was caused by the truck’s engine power unit. The driver exited the truck after seeing smoke rise from the hood. He attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher before calling 911.

There was no cargo in the vehicle, and nobody was injured.

The incident completely shut down northbound traffic near Rocky Creek Road, between Ladysmith and Oyster Bay. As of 11:25 am, traffic was backed up to the intersection of Trans Canada Highway and Ludlow Road in Ladysmith. Motorists are advised to use Rocky Creek Road as a detour until the road is reopened.

“We’ll reopen traffic as soon as we can. As soon as it’s stabilized and safe we’ll open up at least one lane,” deputy fire chief, Wayne Johnston said.

Here's video of the semi-truck fire on the Trans-Canada Highway between Ladysmith and Oyster Bay. Video taken by @SchislerCole… https://t.co/NRRGRkuKMb pic.twitter.com/v6o0Wbrkta — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) April 28, 2020

Flames now under control. pic.twitter.com/JInEhsyoAh — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) April 28, 2020

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ladysmith Chronicle