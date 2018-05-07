UPDATE: CRD to lift Nazko evacuation order on May 8 at 9 a.m.

Residents can return home tomorrow, but will remain on evacuation alert

UPDATE:

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8, the Cariboo Regional District will be downgrading both evacuation orders for the Nazko area to an evacuation alert, which means residents will be allowed to return to the area tomorrow morning.

The CRD is coordinating the lifting of the evacuation order with the Nazko First Nation; however, the Nazko First Nation will separately announce when their evacuation order is lifted.

While it is safe to return to the area, there is still potential for future flooding, which is why the area remains on evacuation alert. Residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. Information about what to do when on evacuation alert is listed below.

Information Meeting on May 9

The CRD and Nazko First Nation are coordinating an information meeting for residents who are returning home. Agencies will give presentations at the meeting, share re-entry information and answer questions. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Nazko Valley Community Centre (9560 Nazko Road).

Re-Entry & Recovery Support

Following a flood, it is important to restore your home as soon as possible so your health is protected and further damage to your house and its contents is prevented. Please read the following re-entry guide before returning home:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-the-risks/floods.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cariboo Regional District is beginning to make plans to allow Nazko residents back to their community.

The Nazko Evacuation order, which affects 120 properties, is still in place at press time, but the CRD says it is working through the re-entry process, as the risk of flooding in Nazko is decreasing.

The CRD is also co-ordinating a public meeting so residents can get information directly from support agencies when they return home.

A CRD press release says they must consider the following before they can allow re-entry:Reduced flooding danger

Damage assessments

Roads safe

Emergency services available

Public utilities established, if applicable

Re-entry support services established

Quesnel’s Emergency Support Services reception centre remains open at the Quesnel & District Arts and Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last week the Ministry of Public Safety released information regarding Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA), which is now available to those affected by flooding in B.C.

Affected home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses are eligible for the funding.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 1, 2018. It is available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/emergency-response-and-recovery/disaster-financial-assistance.

Road access

For information about rural roads impacted by flooding, find the latest updates at the following websites:

Side roads: https://www.tranbc.ca/current-travel-advisories/

Resource roads: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/natural-resource-use/resource-roads/local-road-safety-information